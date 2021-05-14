Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on workflow, mode and services. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Drug Discovery Informatics market with company profiles of key players such as:

ChemAxon

GVK Biosciences

Jubilant Biosys

Selvita

Certara

Infosys Ltd.

Albany Molecular Research Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmBh

DiscoverX

Charles River Laboratories

Covance Inc.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Workflow:

Discovery Informatics Identification & Validation Informatics Lead Generation Informatics

Development Informatics Lead Optimization FHD Preparation Phase IA Informatics Phase IB/2 Informatics



By Mode:

In-house Informatics

Outsourced Informatics

By Services:

Molecular Modeling

Sequence Analysis Platforms

Docking

Clinical Trial Data Management

Other

By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

The Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Drug Discovery Informatics Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Drug Discovery Informatics Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Drug Discovery Informatics Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Drug Discovery Informatics Market Analysis By Workflow

Chapter 6 Drug Discovery Informatics Market Analysis By Mode

Chapter 7 Drug Discovery Informatics Market Analysis By Services

Chapter 8 Drug Discovery Informatics Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Drug Discovery Informatics Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Drug Discovery Informatics Industry

