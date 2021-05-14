Global Phthalic Anhydride Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Leading Segment in this market:
- By Application – Phthalate Plasticizers
- By Geography – Asia Pacific
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Phthalic Anhydride market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Aekyung Petrochemical
- Asian Paints Ltd.
- BASF SE
- Cp-Chem Co. Ltd.
- ExxonMobil Chemical
- IG Petrochemicals
- Koppers Industries
- Mitsubishi Gas Chemicals Co. Ltd.
- Nan-Ya Plastics
- Polynt SPA
- Shandong Hongxin
- UPC Technology Corp.
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Applications:
- Phthalate Plasticizers
- Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPRs)
- Alkyd Resins
- Others
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Rest of the World (RoW)
The Global Phthalic Anhydride Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Phthalic Anhydride Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Phthalic Anhydride Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Phthalic Anhydride Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Phthalic Anhydride Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 6 Phthalic Anhydride Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Phthalic Anhydride Companies
Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Phthalic Anhydride Industry
