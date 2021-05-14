Global 1,3-Propanediol Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.



Leading Segment in this market:

By Application – Polytrimethylene terephthalate

By Geography – North America



Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global 1,3-Propanediol market with company profiles of key players such as:

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products

Metabolic Explorer

Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial Co. Ltd.

Zouping Mingxing Chemical Co., Ltd.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Applications:

Polytrimethylene terephthalate

Polyurethane

Personal care & Detergents

Others (Engine Coolants, Deicing Fluid & Heat Transfer Fluids)



By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)



The Global 1,3-Propanediol Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 1,3-Propanediol Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 1,3-Propanediol Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 1,3-Propanediol Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 1,3-Propanediol Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 6 1,3-Propanediol Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of 1,3-Propanediol Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of 1,3-Propanediol Industry



