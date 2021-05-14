Global Permanent Magnets Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on material and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Permanent Magnets market with company profiles of key players such as:

Adams Magnetic Products Co.

Anhui Earth-Panda Advance Magnetic Material Co. Ltd.

Arnold Magnetic Technologies

Daido Steel Co. Ltd.

Eclipse Magnetics Ltd.

Electron Energy Corporation

Goudsmit Magnetics Group.

Hangzhou Permanent Magnet Group

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

Molycorp Magnequench

Ningbo Yunsheng Co. Ltd.

Ninggang Permanent Magnetic Materials Co. Ltd.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

TDK Corporation

Thomas & Skinner Inc.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Material:

Ferrite

NdFeB

AlNiCo

SmCo



By Applications:

Automotive

Electronics

Industrial

Energy

Aerospace

Medical

Others



By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



The Global Permanent Magnets Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Permanent Magnets Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Permanent Magnets Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Permanent Magnets Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Permanent Magnets Market Analysis By Material

Chapter 6 Permanent Magnets Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Permanent Magnets Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Permanent Magnets Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Permanent Magnets Industry



