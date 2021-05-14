Global Marine Composites Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on product and end-user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.



Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Marine Composites market with company profiles of key players such as:

3A Composites GmbH

Cytec Industries Inc.

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Gurit Holding AG

Hexcel Corporation

Koninklijke Ten Cate nv

Owens Corning Corporation

Teijin Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Zoltek Companies Inc.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Product:

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRPs)

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRPs)

Foam Core Materials

Others (Including Metal Composites, Etc.)



By End-User:

Powerboats

Sailboats

Cruise Liner

Others (Including Personal Watercraft, Jet Boats, Etc.)



By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



The Global Marine Composites Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Marine Composites Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Marine Composites Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Marine Composites Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Marine Composites Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Marine Composites Market Analysis By End-User

Chapter 7 Marine Composites Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Marine Composites Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Marine Composites Industry



