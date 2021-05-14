Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Agricultural Biotechnology market with company profiles of key players such as:
- ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd.
- Bayer CropScience AG
- Certis USA
- Dow AgroSciences LLC
- Du Pont Pioneer Hi-Bred
- Evogene Ltd
- Global Bio-chem Technology
- KWS SAAT AG
- Monsanto
- Mycogen Seeds
- Performance Plants Inc.
- Rubicon
- Syngenta
- Vilmorin
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Applications:
- Transgenic Crops
- Corn
- Soybean
- Cotton
- Others
- Synthetic Biology-Enabled Products
- Tools
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Latin America (LA)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
The Global Agricultural Biotechnology Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Agricultural Biotechnology Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Agricultural Biotechnology Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Agricultural Biotechnology Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Agricultural Biotechnology Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 6 Agricultural Biotechnology Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Agricultural Biotechnology Companies
Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Agricultural Biotechnology Industry
