Global Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on product and end-user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.



Leading Segment in this market:

By Product – Refractory MMC

By End-User – Ground Transportation

By Geography – North America (NA)



Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) market with company profiles of key players such as:

3A Composites

3M Company

CPS Technologies Corporation

Deutsche Edelstahlwerke GmbH

GKN PLC

Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

Materion Corporation

Plansee SE

Sandvik AB

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Product:

Aluminum MMC

Nickel MMC

Refractory MMC

Others (Including Magnesium MMC, Beryllium MMC, Titanium MMC, Etc.)



By End-User:

Ground Transportation

Electronics/Thermal Management

Aerospace

Others (Including Defense, Industrial Equipment, Marine, Nuclear, Etc.)



By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)



The Global Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Market Analysis By End-User

Chapter 7 Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Industry



