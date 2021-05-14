Global Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on product and end-user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Leading Segment in this market:
- By Product – Refractory MMC
- By End-User – Ground Transportation
- By Geography – North America (NA)
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) market with company profiles of key players such as:
- 3A Composites
- 3M Company
- CPS Technologies Corporation
- Deutsche Edelstahlwerke GmbH
- GKN PLC
- Hitachi Metals, Ltd.
- Materion Corporation
- Plansee SE
- Sandvik AB
- Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Product:
- Aluminum MMC
- Nickel MMC
- Refractory MMC
- Others (Including Magnesium MMC, Beryllium MMC, Titanium MMC, Etc.)
By End-User:
- Ground Transportation
- Electronics/Thermal Management
- Aerospace
- Others (Including Defense, Industrial Equipment, Marine, Nuclear, Etc.)
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Rest of the World (RoW)
The Global Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Market Analysis By Product
Chapter 6 Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Market Analysis By End-User
Chapter 7 Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Metal Matrix Composites (MMC) Industry
