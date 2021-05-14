Global Reinforced Plastics Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on product and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Leading Segment in this market:
- By Product – Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP)
- By Application – Automotive
- By Geography – North America (NA)
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Reinforced Plastics market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Ahlstrom
- BASF SE
- BGF Industries
- Binani Industries Ltd.
- Celanese Corporation
- Dow Chemical Company
- DuPont
- Haysite Reinforced Plastics
- Huntsman Corporation
- Kemrock Industries
- PPG Industries
- Solvay
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Product:
- Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP)
- Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP)
- Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastics
- Other Fiber Reinforced Plastics (Including Natural Fibers, Metal, Etc.)
By Applications:
- Automotive
- Building & Construction
- Aerospace & Aviation
- Wind Energy
- Marine
- Electrical & Electronics
- Others (Including Pipe, Tanks, Consumer Goods, Etc.)
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Rest of the World (RoW)
The Global Reinforced Plastics Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Reinforced Plastics Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Reinforced Plastics Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Reinforced Plastics Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Reinforced Plastics Market Analysis By Product
Chapter 6 Reinforced Plastics Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 Reinforced Plastics Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Reinforced Plastics Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Reinforced Plastics Industry
