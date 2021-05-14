Global Reinforced Plastics Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on product and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.



Leading Segment in this market:

By Product – Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP)

By Application – Automotive

By Geography – North America (NA)



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Reinforced Plastics market with company profiles of key players such as:

Ahlstrom

BASF SE

BGF Industries

Binani Industries Ltd.

Celanese Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

DuPont

Haysite Reinforced Plastics

Huntsman Corporation

Kemrock Industries

PPG Industries

Solvay

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Product:

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics (CFRP)

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastics (GFRP)

Aramid Fiber Reinforced Plastics

Other Fiber Reinforced Plastics (Including Natural Fibers, Metal, Etc.)



By Applications:

Automotive

Building & Construction

Aerospace & Aviation

Wind Energy

Marine

Electrical & Electronics

Others (Including Pipe, Tanks, Consumer Goods, Etc.)



By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)



The Global Reinforced Plastics Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Reinforced Plastics Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Reinforced Plastics Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Reinforced Plastics Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Reinforced Plastics Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Reinforced Plastics Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Reinforced Plastics Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Reinforced Plastics Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Reinforced Plastics Industry



