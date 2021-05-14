Categories
Global Plastic Waste Management Market Research Report 2021-2026

Plastic Waste Management

Global Plastic Waste Management Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. 

The report classifies the market into different segments based on polymer type, source material type, services and end user industries. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Plastic Waste Management market with company profiles of key players such as:

  • Hahn Plastics Limited
  • Hawkvale Limited
  • Hermion BV.
  • Kuusakoski Group
  • Luxus Limited
  • PLASgran Limited
  • RENOVA, Inc.
  • Think Plastics Inc.
  • TM Recycling GmbH
  • United Plastic Recycling

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Polymer Type:

  • Polyethylene (HDPE, LDPE & LLDPE)
  • Polypropylene
  • PET
  • PVC
  • PS
  • Others (ABS & PC)


By Source Material Type:

  • Source Material Type
  • Industrial Plastic Waste


By Services:

  • Collection
  • Recycling
  • Energy Recovery
  • Landfills


By End-Use Industries:

  • Textiles
  • Packaging
  • Construction
  • Wood and Furniture
  • Other Industrial (Electronics, Automotive and Hobbyist)


By Geography:

  • North America (NA)
  • Europe (EU)
  • Asia Pacific (APAC)
  • Latin America (LA)
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)


The Global Plastic Waste Management Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Plastic Waste Management Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Plastic Waste Management Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Plastic Waste Management Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Plastic Waste Management Market Analysis By Polymer Type
Chapter 6 Plastic Waste Management Market Analysis By Source Material Type
Chapter 7 Plastic Waste Management Market Analysis By Services
Chapter 8 Plastic Waste Management Market Analysis By End-Use Industries
Chapter 9 Plastic Waste Management Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Plastic Waste Management Companies
Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Plastic Waste Management Industry

