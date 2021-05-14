Global Residential Security Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on product, security solution and end user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Residential Security market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Alarm.Com
- Allegion PLC
- ASSA ABLOY
- Control4 Corporation
- Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Ingersoll Rand
- Nortek Security & Control LLC
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- TYCO
- United Technologies Corporation
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Product:
- Sensors
- Fire Sprinklers & Extinguishers
- Cameras
- Electronic Locks
- Magnetic Strip Locks
- Electrochemical Door Locks
- Keypad Locks
- Wireless Locks
- Electric Strip Locks
- Biometric Locks
- Alarms
- Panic Buttons
By Security Solution:
- Intruder Alarm Solution
- Medical Alert System
- Video Surveillance System
- Integrated Solution System
- Access Control Solution
- Fire Protection System
- Intercom System
By End User:
- Apartments
- Independent Homes
- Condominiums
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Rest of the World (RoW)
The Global Residential Security Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Residential Security Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Residential Security Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Residential Security Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Residential Security Market Analysis By Product
Chapter 6 Residential Security Market Analysis By Security Solution
Chapter 7 Residential Security Market Analysis By End User
Chapter 8 Residential Security Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Residential Security Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Residential Security Industry
