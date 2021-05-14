Global System Basis Chip Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on vehicle type and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Leading Segment in this market:
- By Vehicle Type – Passenger Cars
- By Geography – Asia Pacific
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global System Basis Chip market with company profiles of key players such as:
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Stmicroelectronics N.V.
- on Semiconductor Corp.
- Atmel Corporation
- Microchip Technology Inc.
- Melexis NV
- Elmos Semicondustor AG
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Vehicle Type:
- Passenger Cars
- Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)
- Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs)
- Autonomous Vehicles
- Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs)
By Applications:
- Powertrain
- Engine Control Module
- Hev/Ev Motor
- Transmission
- Safety
- Airbags
- Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
- Night Vision
- Tire-Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
- Parking Assistance
- Body Electronics
- Body Control Modules (BCM)
- Door Control Unit (DCU)
- Led Lighting
- Mirror & Window Control
- HVAC System
- Chassis
- Brake Control Module
- Steering Control Module
- Suspension Control Module
- Traction Control Module (TCS)
- Vehicle Dynamics Management
- Telematics and Infotainment
- Dashboards
- Navigation
- Connectivity Devices
- Audio-Video Systems
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Rest of the World (RoW)
The Global System Basis Chip Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 System Basis Chip Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 System Basis Chip Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 System Basis Chip Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 System Basis Chip Market Analysis By Vehicle Type
Chapter 6 System Basis Chip Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 System Basis Chip Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of System Basis Chip Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of System Basis Chip Industry
