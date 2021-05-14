Global Subscription And Billing Management Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on solution, service, deployment type, user type and industry vertical. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.



Leading Segment in this market:

By Geography – North America



Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Subscription And Billing Management market with company profiles of key players such as:

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Netsuite, Inc.

Computer Sciences Corporation

Zuora, Inc.

Avangate

Aria Systems, Inc.

Cleverbridge AG

Cerillion PLC

Fastspring

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Solution:

Subscription Order Management

Billing Mediation

Pricing and Quote Management

Financial Customer Care and Dispute Management

Others



By Service:

Professional Services

Managed Services



By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-Premises



By User Type:

Small & Medium Size Enterprises

Large Enterprises



By Industry Vertical:

Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance

Retail

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Public Sector & Utilities

Others



By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



The Global Subscription And Billing Management Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Subscription And Billing Management Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Subscription And Billing Management Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Subscription And Billing Management Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Subscription And Billing Management Market Analysis By Solution

Chapter 6 Subscription And Billing Management Market Analysis By Service

Chapter 7 Subscription And Billing Management Market Analysis By Deployment Model

Chapter 8 Subscription And Billing Management Market Analysis By User Type

Chapter 9 Subscription And Billing Management Market Analysis By Industry Vertical

Chapter 10 Subscription And Billing Management Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape Of Subscription And Billing Management Companies

Chapter 12 Company Profiles Of Subscription And Billing Management Industry



