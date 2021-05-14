Global Cryogenic Equipment Market Research Report 2021-2026

The report classifies the market into different segments based on product type, cryogen type and end-user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.



Leading Segment in this market:

By End User – Energy & Power

By Geography – Asia Pacific



Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Cryogenic Equipment market with company profiles of key players such as:

ACME Cryogenics

Air Liquide

Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., Ltd.

Chart Industries, Inc.

Cryofab Inc.

Cryoquip LLC.

Emerson.

Flowserve.

Herose GmbH

INOX India Ltd.

Linde Group AG

Parker Hannifin

Taylor-Wharton International LLC.

VRV S.P.A.

Wessington Cryogenics Ltd.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Product Type:

Tanks

Valves

Vaporizers

Pumps

Other Equipment



By Cryogen Type:

Nitrogen

Oxygen

Argon

LNG

Other Cryogens



By End User:

Energy & Power

Chemical

Metallurgy

Electronics

Shipping

Other Industries



By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



The Global Cryogenic Equipment Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Cryogenic Equipment Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Cryogenic Equipment Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Cryogenic Equipment Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Cryogenic Equipment Market Analysis By Product Type

Chapter 6 Cryogenic Equipment Market Analysis By Cryogen Type

Chapter 7 Cryogenic Equipment Market Analysis By End User

Chapter 8 Cryogenic Equipment Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Cryogenic Equipment Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Cryogenic Equipment Industry



