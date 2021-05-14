Global Fraud Detection And Prevention Market Research Report 2021-2026

The report classifies the market into different segments based on solution, service, application, end user and vertical. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.



Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Fraud Detection And Prevention market with company profiles of key players such as:

ACI Worldwide Inc.

BAE Systems Inc.

Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

Fiserv Inc.

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Threatmetrix

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Solution:

Fraud Analytics Predictive Analytics Customer Analytics Social Media Analytics Big Data Analytics Behavioral Analytics

Authentication Single-Factor Authentication (SFA) Multifactor Authentication (MFA)





By Service:

Professional Service

Managed Service



By Applications:

Insurance Claims

Money Laundering

Electronic Payment

Others



By End User:

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises



By Vertical:

BFSI

Retail

Telecommunication

Government/Public Sector

Healthcare

Real Estate

Energy & Power

Manufacturing

Travel & Transportation

Media & Entertainment

Others



By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



The Global Fraud Detection And Prevention Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Fraud Detection And Prevention Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Fraud Detection And Prevention Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Fraud Detection And Prevention Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Fraud Detection And Prevention Market Analysis By Solution

Chapter 6 Fraud Detection And Prevention Market Analysis By Service

Chapter 7 Fraud Detection And Prevention Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 8 Fraud Detection And Prevention Market Analysis By End User

Chapter 9 Fraud Detection And Prevention Market Analysis By Vertical

Chapter 10 Fraud Detection And Prevention Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape Of Fraud Detection And Prevention Companies

Chapter 12 Company Profiles Of Fraud Detection And Prevention Industry



