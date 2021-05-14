Global Fraud Detection And Prevention Market Research Report 2021-2026

The report classifies the market into different segments based on solution, service, application, end user and vertical. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Browse the complete Global Fraud Detection And Prevention Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/10233-fraud-detection-and-prevention-market-report
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Fraud Detection And Prevention market with company profiles of key players such as:
- ACI Worldwide Inc.
- BAE Systems Inc.
- Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)
- Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)
- Fiserv Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Oracle Corporation.
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute Inc.
- Threatmetrix
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Solution:
- Fraud Analytics
- Predictive Analytics
- Customer Analytics
- Social Media Analytics
- Big Data Analytics
- Behavioral Analytics
- Authentication
- Single-Factor Authentication (SFA)
- Multifactor Authentication (MFA)
By Service:
- Professional Service
- Managed Service
By Applications:
- Insurance Claims
- Money Laundering
- Electronic Payment
- Others
By End User:
- Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
By Vertical:
- BFSI
- Retail
- Telecommunication
- Government/Public Sector
- Healthcare
- Real Estate
- Energy & Power
- Manufacturing
- Travel & Transportation
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Latin America (LA)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Download Free Sample Report of Global Fraud Detection And Prevention Market @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-10233
The Global Fraud Detection And Prevention Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Fraud Detection And Prevention Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Fraud Detection And Prevention Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Fraud Detection And Prevention Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Fraud Detection And Prevention Market Analysis By Solution
Chapter 6 Fraud Detection And Prevention Market Analysis By Service
Chapter 7 Fraud Detection And Prevention Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 8 Fraud Detection And Prevention Market Analysis By End User
Chapter 9 Fraud Detection And Prevention Market Analysis By Vertical
Chapter 10 Fraud Detection And Prevention Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape Of Fraud Detection And Prevention Companies
Chapter 12 Company Profiles Of Fraud Detection And Prevention Industry
Purchase the complete Global Fraud Detection And Prevention Market Research Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-10233
Other Reports by DecisionDatabases.com:
Global Threat Detection Systems Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026
Global Chemical Detection Technology Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026
Global Fall Detection System Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026
About-Us:
DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.
Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.
For more details:
DecisionDatabases.com
E-Mail: [email protected]
Phone: +91 9028057900
Web: https://www.decisiondatabases.com/
News Source – https://www.industrynewsengine.com/2020/09/16/fraud-detection-and-prevention-market-2020-global-industry-research-report-till-2026/