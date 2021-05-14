Global Amines Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on type and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.



Leading Segment in this market:

By Type – Ethanol Amines

By Application – Personal Care Products



Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Amines market with company profiles of key players such as:

Akzonobel N.V

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Delamines B.V

Huntsman Corporation

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

Oxea GmbH

Taminco

The DOW Chemical Company

Tosoh Corporation

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Type:

Ethyleneamine

Alkylamines

Fatty Amines

Specialty Amines

Ethanol Amines



By Applications:

Agricultural Chemicals

Cleaning Products

Gas Treatment

Personal Care Products

Petroleum

Water Treatment

Others



By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)



The Global Amines Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Amines Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Amines Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Amines Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Amines Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Amines Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Amines Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Amines Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Amines Industry



