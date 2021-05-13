Global Wireless Charging Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on technology and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.



Leading Segment in this market:

By Technology – Inductive

By Application – Consumer Electronics

By Geography – North America (NA)



Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Wireless Charging market with company profiles of key players such as:

Qualcomm Inc.

Fulton Innovation LLC

Texas Instruments Inc.

WiTricity Corporation

Convenient Power HK Ltd.

Integrated Device Technology Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Duracell Powermat (Procter & Gamble Co.)

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Oregon Scientific Inc.

Anker

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Technology:

Inductive

RF (Radio Frequency)

Resonant



By Applications:

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Healthcare

Automotive

Defense



By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



The Global Wireless Charging Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Wireless Charging Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Wireless Charging Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Wireless Charging Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Wireless Charging Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 6 Wireless Charging Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Wireless Charging Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Wireless Charging Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Wireless Charging Industry



