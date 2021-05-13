Global Data Lakes Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on type, business function, deployment model, organization size and industry vertical. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Leading Segment in this market:
- By Type – Service
- By Industry Vertical – Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
- By Geography – North America (NA)
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Data Lakes market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Microsoft Corporation
- Teradata Corporation
- Capgemini
- EMC Corporation
- Informatica
- Oracle Corporation
- SAP SE
- ATOS
- SAS Institute
- Hitachi Data Systems
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Type:
- Software
- Data Discovery
- Data Integration and Management
- Data Lake Analytics
- Data Visualization
- Service
- Managed Services
- Professional Services
- System Deployment and Integration
- Support and Maintenance
- Data Lakes Services
By Business Function:
- Marketing
- Sales
- Operations
- Finance
- Human Resources
By Deployment Model:
- On-Premises
- On-Demand
By Organization Size:
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium Sized Organizations (SMES)
By Industry Vertical:
- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
- Telecommunications & IT
- Retail & Ecommerce
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
- Manufacturing
- Government
- Energy & Utilities
- Media & Entertainment
- Others
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Latin America (LA)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
The Global Data Lakes Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Data Lakes Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Data Lakes Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Data Lakes Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Data Lakes Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 6 Data Lakes Market Analysis By Business Function
Chapter 7 Data Lakes Market Analysis By Deployment Model
Chapter 8 Data Lakes Market Analysis By Organization Size
Chapter 9 Data Lakes Market Analysis By Industry Vertical
Chapter 10 Data Lakes Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape Of Data Lakes Companies
Chapter 12 Company Profiles Of Data Lakes Industry
