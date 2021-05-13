Global Data Lakes Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on type, business function, deployment model, organization size and industry vertical. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.



Leading Segment in this market:

By Type – Service

By Industry Vertical – Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

By Geography – North America (NA)



Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Data Lakes market with company profiles of key players such as:

Microsoft Corporation

Teradata Corporation

Capgemini

EMC Corporation

Informatica

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

ATOS

SAS Institute

Hitachi Data Systems

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Type:

Software Data Discovery Data Integration and Management Data Lake Analytics Data Visualization

Service Managed Services Professional Services System Deployment and Integration Support and Maintenance Data Lakes Services





By Business Function:

Marketing

Sales

Operations

Finance

Human Resources



By Deployment Model:

On-Premises

On-Demand



By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Sized Organizations (SMES)



By Industry Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunications & IT

Retail & Ecommerce

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government

Energy & Utilities

Media & Entertainment

Others



By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



The Global Data Lakes Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Data Lakes Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Data Lakes Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Data Lakes Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Data Lakes Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Data Lakes Market Analysis By Business Function

Chapter 7 Data Lakes Market Analysis By Deployment Model

Chapter 8 Data Lakes Market Analysis By Organization Size

Chapter 9 Data Lakes Market Analysis By Industry Vertical

Chapter 10 Data Lakes Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 11 Competitive Landscape Of Data Lakes Companies

Chapter 12 Company Profiles Of Data Lakes Industry



