Global Facility Management Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the bupotential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on service type and industry. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.



Leading Segment in this market:

By Industry – Corporate

By Geography – Europe (EU)



Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Facility Management market with company profiles of key players such as:

Arthur McKay & Co Ltd.

Bellrock Property & Facilities Management Limited

Bilfinger HSG Facility Management GmbH

Broadspectrum (Australia) Pty Limited

ISS World Services A/S

Knight Facilities Management

Quess Corp Limited, Sodexo, Inc.

Spotless Group Limited.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Service Type:

Hard Services

Soft Services



By Industry:

Corporate

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Residential and Education Institutions

Retail and Commercial

Others (Food, Sport, etc.)



By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



The Global Facility Management Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Facility Management Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Facility Management Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Facility Management Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Facility Management Market Analysis By Service Type

Chapter 6 Facility Management Market Analysis By Industry

Chapter 7 Facility Management Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Facility Management Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Facility Management Industry



