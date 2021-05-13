Global Mobile Biometrics Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on component, authentication mode and industry. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.



Leading Segment in this market:

By Authentication Mode – Fingerprint Recognition

By Industry – Consumer Electronics



Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Mobile Biometrics market with company profiles of key players such as:

Apple Inc.

Safran SA

Nuance Communication, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Precise Biometrics AB

3M Cogent, Inc.

Bio-Key

Fujitsu Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Imageware Systems, Inc.

Applied Recognition, Inc.

Bioenable Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Cognitec Systems GmbH

Eyeverify Inc.

Fulcrum Biometrics, LLC.

M2sys Technology

Neurotechnology

Voicepin.Com Sp Z O. O.

Voicevault, Inc.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Component:

Hardware Component

Software



By Authentication Mode:

Single-Factor Authentication

Multi-Factor Authentication



By Industry:

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Finance & Banking

Travel & Immigration

Government/Law Enforcement & Forensic

Military & Defense

Others



By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)



The Global Mobile Biometrics Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Mobile Biometrics Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Mobile Biometrics Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Mobile Biometrics Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Mobile Biometrics Market Analysis By Component

Chapter 6 Mobile Biometrics Market Analysis By Authentication Mode

Chapter 7 Mobile Biometrics Market Analysis By Industry

Chapter 8 Mobile Biometrics Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Mobile Biometrics Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Mobile Biometrics Industry



