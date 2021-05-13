Global Food Safety Testing Equipment And Consumables Market Research Report 2021-2026

The Global Food Safety Testing Equipment And Consumables Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 by DecisonDatabases.com

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on type, contaminant type and food type. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable

opportunities of the market.



Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Food Safety Testing Equipment And Consumables market with company profiles of key players such as:

Perkin Elmer, Inc.

Qiagen N.V

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Roka Bioscience

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

BioMerieux SA

Bruker Corporation

Waters Corporation

3M Company

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

AMETEK, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

ELISA Technologies, Inc.

Foss A/S

Idexx Laboratories, Inc.

Neogen Corporation

Charm Sciences, Inc.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches,

new product developments and other latest industrial developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Type:

Chromatography Systems

Mass Spectrometry Systems

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Equipment

Immunoassay Systems

Hybrid Systems

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Systems

Flow Cytometry Systems

Others



By Contaminant Type:

Microbiological Analysis

Allergens Analysis

Pesticides and Fertilizers

Drugs and Antibiotics

Natural Toxins Analysis

GMO Testing

Others



By Food Type:

Milk and Dairy Products

Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Processed Food

Meat & Poultry

Sea Food

Cereals & Nuts

Beverages

Others



By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)



The Global Food Safety Testing Equipment And Consumables Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Food Safety Testing Equipment And Consumables Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Food Safety Testing Equipment And Consumables Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Food Safety Testing Equipment And Consumables Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Food Safety Testing Equipment And Consumables Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Food Safety Testing Equipment And Consumables Market Analysis By Contaminant Type

Chapter 7 Food Safety Testing Equipment And Consumables Market Analysis By Food Type

Chapter 8 Food Safety Testing Equipment And Consumables Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Food Safety Testing Equipment And Consumables Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Food Safety Testing Equipment And Consumables Industry



