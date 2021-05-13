Global Chlorine Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on production methods, application and end use industries. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth

areas and probable opportunities of the market.



Leading Segment in this market:

By Geography – Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market



Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Chlorine market with company profiles of key players such as:

Akzonobel NV

BASF SE

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Hanwha Chemical Corporation

Ineos Group Limited

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

OLIN Corporation

PPG Industries

PPV Industries

Tata Chemicals Limited

The DOW Chemical Company

Tosoh Corporation

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Production Methods:

Mercury Cell Process

Membrane Cell Process

Diaphragm Process

Others



By Applications:

Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) / Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Organic chemicals

Inorganic chemicals

Chlorinated intermediaries

C1/C2 Aromatics

Isocyanates

Propylene Oxide

Others



By End Use Industries:

Water Treatment Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemical Industry

Paper And Pulp Industry

Plastic Industry

Pesticides Industry

Others



By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



The Global Chlorine Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Chlorine Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Chlorine Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Chlorine Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Chlorine Market Analysis By Production Methods

Chapter 6 Chlorine Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Chlorine Market Analysis By End Use Industries

Chapter 8 Chlorine Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Chlorine Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Chlorine Industry



