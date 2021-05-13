Global Chlorine Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on production methods, application and end use industries. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth
areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Leading Segment in this market:
- By Geography – Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Chlorine market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Akzonobel NV
- BASF SE
- Formosa Plastics Corporation
- Hanwha Chemical Corporation
- Ineos Group Limited
- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)
- OLIN Corporation
- PPG Industries
- PPV Industries
- Tata Chemicals Limited
- The DOW Chemical Company
- Tosoh Corporation
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Production Methods:
- Mercury Cell Process
- Membrane Cell Process
- Diaphragm Process
- Others
By Applications:
- Ethylene Dichloride (EDC) / Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Organic chemicals
- Inorganic chemicals
- Chlorinated intermediaries
- C1/C2 Aromatics
- Isocyanates
- Propylene Oxide
- Others
By End Use Industries:
- Water Treatment Industry
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Chemical Industry
- Paper And Pulp Industry
- Plastic Industry
- Pesticides Industry
- Others
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Latin America (LA)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
The Global Chlorine Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Chlorine Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Chlorine Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Chlorine Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Chlorine Market Analysis By Production Methods
Chapter 6 Chlorine Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 Chlorine Market Analysis By End Use Industries
Chapter 8 Chlorine Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Chlorine Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Chlorine Industry
