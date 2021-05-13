Global Microscopy Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
Leading Segment in this market:
- By Application – Nanotechnology
- By End User – Academic Institutes
- By Geography – North America
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Microscopy market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Asylum Research (Oxford Instruments)
- Bruker Corporation
- Carl Zeiss AG
- Danish Micro Engineering
- FEI Co.
- Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation
- JEOL Ltd.
- Leica Microsystems
- Nikon Corporation
- Olympus Corporation
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Product:
- Electron Microscopes
- Transmission Electron Microscopes (TEM)
- Scanning Electron Microscopes (SEM)
- Optical Microscopes
- Fluorescence Microscopes
- Super-Resolution Microscopes
- Confocal Microscopes
- Multi-Photon Confocal Microscopes
- Spinning Disk Confocal Microscopes
- Scanning Probe Microscopes
- Scanning Tunneling Microscopes (STM)
- Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM)
- Near-Field Scanning Optical Microscopes (NSOM)
By Applications:
- Semiconductors
- Life Sciences
- Material Sciences
- Nanotechnology
By End User:
- Academic Institutes
- Industries
- Other End Users (Government Research Institutions & Private Laboratories)
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Rest of the World (RoW)
The Global Microscopy Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Microscopy Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Microscopy Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Microscopy Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Microscopy Market Analysis By Product
Chapter 6 Microscopy Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 Microscopy Market Analysis By End User
Chapter 8 Microscopy Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Microscopy Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Microscopy Industry
