Global Microscopy Market Research Report 2021-2026

Leading Segment in this market:

By Application – Nanotechnology

By End User – Academic Institutes

By Geography – North America



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Microscopy market with company profiles of key players such as:

Asylum Research (Oxford Instruments)

Bruker Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG

Danish Micro Engineering

FEI Co.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

JEOL Ltd.

Leica Microsystems

Nikon Corporation

Olympus Corporation

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Product:

Electron Microscopes Transmission Electron Microscopes (TEM) Scanning Electron Microscopes (SEM)

Optical Microscopes Fluorescence Microscopes Super-Resolution Microscopes

Confocal Microscopes Multi-Photon Confocal Microscopes Spinning Disk Confocal Microscopes

Scanning Probe Microscopes Scanning Tunneling Microscopes (STM) Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM) Near-Field Scanning Optical Microscopes (NSOM)





By Applications:

Semiconductors

Life Sciences

Material Sciences

Nanotechnology



By End User:

Academic Institutes

Industries

Other End Users (Government Research Institutions & Private Laboratories)



By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)



The Global Microscopy Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Microscopy Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Microscopy Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Microscopy Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Microscopy Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Microscopy Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Microscopy Market Analysis By End User

Chapter 8 Microscopy Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Microscopy Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Microscopy Industry



