Global Adhesive Films Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on product, technology, application and end-user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Leading Segment in this market:
- By Product – Acrylic
- By Technology – Light-cured
- By Application – Labelling
- By Geography – Asia Pacific
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Adhesive Films market with company profiles of key players such as:
- BASF SE
- 3M Company
- Ashland Inc.
- H.B. Fuller Company
- Henkel AG & Company KGaA
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- Adhesives Research Inc.
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Bostik S.A.
- Huntsman International LLC
- Kuraray Company Ltd.
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Product:
- Acrylic
- Polyvinyl acetate (PVAc)
- Polyurethane
- Polyvinyl butyral (PVB)
- Epoxy
- Others (including Polyesters, Polyethers, SBC, EVA, Silicone, Etc.)
By Technology:
- Pressure sensitive
- Light-cured
- Hot-melt
- Others (including Heat-Cured, Chemical-Cured and Self-Cured)
By Applications:
- Tapes
- Labels
- Graphics
- Others (Specialty Films, Protective Films, Glazing, Tinting, Etc.)
By End User:
- Packaging
- Automotive
- Medical
- Electronics
- Others (including Construction, Footwear, Furniture, Aerospace, Etc.)
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Rest of the World (RoW)
The Global Adhesive Films Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Adhesive Films Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Adhesive Films Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Adhesive Films Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Adhesive Films Market Analysis By Product
Chapter 6 Adhesive Films Market Analysis By Technology
Chapter 7 Adhesive Films Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 8 Adhesive Films Market Analysis By End-User
Chapter 9 Adhesive Films Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Adhesive Films Companies
Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Adhesive Films Industry
