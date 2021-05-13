Global Adhesive Films Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on product, technology, application and end-user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.



Leading Segment in this market:

By Product – Acrylic

By Technology – Light-cured

By Application – Labelling

By Geography – Asia Pacific



Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Adhesive Films market with company profiles of key players such as:

BASF SE

3M Company

Ashland Inc.

H.B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Company KGaA

Avery Dennison Corporation

Adhesives Research Inc.

The Dow Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Bostik S.A.

Huntsman International LLC

Kuraray Company Ltd.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Product:

Acrylic

Polyvinyl acetate (PVAc)

Polyurethane

Polyvinyl butyral (PVB)

Epoxy

Others (including Polyesters, Polyethers, SBC, EVA, Silicone, Etc.)



By Technology:

Pressure sensitive

Light-cured

Hot-melt

Others (including Heat-Cured, Chemical-Cured and Self-Cured)



By Applications:

Tapes

Labels

Graphics

Others (Specialty Films, Protective Films, Glazing, Tinting, Etc.)



By End User:

Packaging

Automotive

Medical

Electronics

Others (including Construction, Footwear, Furniture, Aerospace, Etc.)



By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)



The Global Adhesive Films Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Adhesive Films Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Adhesive Films Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Adhesive Films Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Adhesive Films Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Adhesive Films Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 7 Adhesive Films Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 8 Adhesive Films Market Analysis By End-User

Chapter 9 Adhesive Films Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Adhesive Films Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Adhesive Films Industry



