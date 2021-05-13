Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on product and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.



Leading Segment in this market:

By Product – Water-Based

By Application – Tapes

By Geography – Asia Pacific (APAC)



Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives market with company profiles of key players such as:

3M Company

Ashland Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

BASF SE

Bostik SA

Dow Chemical Company

Ellsworth Adhesives

H.B Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

LG Chem

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Product:

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Hot Melt

Radiation Cured



By Applications:

Tapes

Specialty

Labels

Graphics

Others (Automotive Trims, Dental Adhesives, Notepads, Etc.)



By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)



The Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Industry



