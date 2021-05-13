Global Polystyrene & Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on product and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.



Leading Segment in this market:

By Application – Packaging

By Geography – Asia Pacific (APAC)



Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Polystyrene & Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) market with company profiles of key players such as:

S.C. Adeplast S.A.

BASF SE

INEOS Styrenics

Kaneka Corporation

Nova Chemicals Corporation

Owens Corning

Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA, Inc.

Synthos S.A.

Versalis S.p.A.

Sunpor Kunststoff GmbH

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Product:

Polystyrene

Expandable Polystyrene (EPS)



By Applications:

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging

Others Including Plastic Cutlery Plastic Model Assembly Kits Petri Dishes CD Cases Disposable Razors, Etc.





By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)



The Global Polystyrene & Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Polystyrene & Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Polystyrene & Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Polystyrene & Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Polystyrene & Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Polystyrene & Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Polystyrene & Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Polystyrene & Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Polystyrene & Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Industry



