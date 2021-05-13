Global Battery Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on product and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.



Leading Segment in this market:

By Product – Lead Acid Battery

By Application – Automotive

By Geography – Asia Pacific



Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Battery market with company profiles of key players such as:

A123 Systems

BYD Company Limited

Duracell Inc.

East Penn Manufacturing Company Incorporated

EnerSys

Eveready Industries

Exide Technologies

GS Yuasa

Hitachi Ltd.

Huanyu New Energy Technology

Johnson Controls

LG Chem Limited

NEC Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Saft Groupe

Samsung SDI Company Limited

Shenzhen BAK Battery Company Limited

Sony Corporation

TCL Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Product:

Lead Acid

Lithium ion

Nickel Metal Hydride

Nickel Cadmium

Other



By Applications:

Automotive

Industrial

Portable



By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



The Global Battery Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Battery Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Battery Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Battery Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Battery Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Battery Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Battery Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Battery Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Battery Industry



