Global Furfural Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.



Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Furfural market with company profiles of key players such as:

Arcoy Biorefinery Pvt. Ltd.

Central Romana Corporation, Ltd.

Hongye Holding Group Corporation Ltd.

Illovo Sugar Ltd.

KRBL Ltd.

Lenzing AG

Linzi Organic Chemicals Inc. Ltd.

Nutrafur S.A.

Penn A Kem LLC

Silvateam S.p.A.

Tanin Sevnica d.d.

Tieling North Furfural (Group) Co., Ltd.

Xingtai Chunlei Furfuryl Alcohol Co., Ltd.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Applications:

Furfuryl Alcohol

Solvents

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical Intermediates

Others (Flavors & Fragrance, Herbicides, Pesticides, etc.)



By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Furfural Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Furfural Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Furfural Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Furfural Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Furfural Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 6 Furfural Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Furfural Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Furfural Industry



