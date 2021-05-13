Global Polyols And Polyurethane Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on product and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.



Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Polyols And Polyurethane market with company profiles of key players such as:

BASF SE

Bayer Material Science AG

Chemtura Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company (DuPont)

IRPC Public Company Limited

Huntsman Corporation

Kumho Mitsui Chemicals Incorporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Tosoh Corporation

Recticel S.A.

PCC S.E.

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Product:

Polyether Polyols

Polyester Polyols



By Applications:

Flexible Foams

Rigid Foams

Coatings

Adhesives and Sealants

Elastomers



By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Polyols And Polyurethane Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Polyols And Polyurethane Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Polyols And Polyurethane Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Polyols And Polyurethane Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Polyols And Polyurethane Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Polyols And Polyurethane Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Polyols And Polyurethane Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Polyols And Polyurethane Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Polyols And Polyurethane Industry



