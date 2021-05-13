Global Carbon Fiber Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on product and end-user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.

Leading Segment in this market:

By Product – PAN-Based

By End-User – Wind Energy

By Geography – Europe

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Carbon Fiber market with company profiles of key players such as:

Toray Industries, Inc.

Hexcel Corporation

Teijin Ltd.

Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd.

Zoltek Companies, Inc.

SGL Group – The Carbon Company

Kureha Corporation

Cytec Industries, Inc.

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Kemrock Industries and Exports Ltd.

DowAksa

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.

SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Product:

PAN-Based

Pitch-Based

Others (Including Rayon-Based, Etc.)

By End-User:

Wind Energy

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Sports

Construction

Others (Including Marine, Etc.)

By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)

The Global Carbon Fiber Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Carbon Fiber Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Carbon Fiber Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Carbon Fiber Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Carbon Fiber Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Carbon Fiber Market Analysis By End-User

Chapter 7 Carbon Fiber Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Carbon Fiber Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Carbon Fiber Industry

