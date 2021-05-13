Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on type, vertical and end-user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.



Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Building Information Modeling (BIM) market with company profiles of key players such as:

Archidata Inc.

Asite Solutions Ltd.

Autodesk, Inc.

Beck Technology, Ltd.

Bentley Systems, Inc.

Cadsoft Corporation

Dassault Systemes S.A.

Design Data

Nemetschek AG

Robert Mcneel & Associates

Solibri, Inc.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Type:

Software

Services



By Vertical:

Commercial

Residential

Educational

Healthcare

Industrial

Entertainment

Sports

Others



By End User:

Construction Managers/General Contractors

Architects

Owners

Engineers

Others



By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)



The Global Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Analysis By Vertical

Chapter 7 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Analysis By End User

Chapter 8 Building Information Modeling (BIM) Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Building Information Modeling (BIM) Industry



