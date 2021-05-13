Global NDT Services Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on type, technique and vertical. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Leading Segment in this market:
- By Type – Inspection Services
- By Technique – Ultrasonic Testing
- By Vertical – Oil & Gas
- By Geography – North America
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Browse the complete Global NDT Services Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/9570-ndt-services-market-report
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global NDT Services market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Ashtead Technology
- GE Oil and Gas Digital Solutions
- Intertek Group PLC
- Mistras Group, Inc.
- Rockwood Service Corporation
- Team, Inc.
- TUV Rheinland AG
- Yxlon International GmbH
- Zetec Inc.
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities,
key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Type:
- Inspection Services
- Equipment Rental Services
- Training Services
- Calibration
By Technique:
- Visual Inspection Testing (VT)
- Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT)
- Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT)
- Eddy Current Testing (ECT)
- Ultrasonic Testing (UT)
- Radiographic Testing (RT)
- Acoustic Emission Testing (AET)
- Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging)
By Vertical:
- Manufacturing
- Oil & Gas
- Aerospace
- Government Infrastructure and Public Safety
- Automotive
- Power Generation
- Others
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Rest of the World (RoW)
Download Free Sample Report of Global NDT Services Market @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-9570
The Global NDT Services Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 NDT Services Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 NDT Services Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 NDT Services Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 NDT Services Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 6 NDT Services Market Analysis By Technique
Chapter 7 NDT Services Market Analysis By Vertical
Chapter 8 NDT Services Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of NDT Services Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of NDT Services Industry
Purchase the complete Global NDT Services Market Research Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-9570
About-Us:
DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.
Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.
For more details:
DecisionDatabases.com
E-Mail: [email protected]
Phone: +91 9028057900
Web: https://www.decisiondatabases.com/
News Source – https://www.industrynewsengine.com/2020/09/15/ndt-services-market-2020-global-industry-research-report-till-2026/
More Links –
http://prsync.com/decisiondatabases/global-clinical-ehr-market-research-report–industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-till–3412080/
http://prsync.com/decisiondatabases/global-neonatal-care-equipments-market-research-report–industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-till–3412082/
http://prsync.com/decisiondatabases/global-intrapartum-device-market-research-report–industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-till–3412083/
http://prsync.com/decisiondatabases/global-business-yachts-market-research-report–industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-till–3412085/
http://prsync.com/decisiondatabases/global-waterborne-resins-market-research-report–industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-till–3412086/