Global NDT Services Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on type, technique and vertical. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.



Leading Segment in this market:

By Type – Inspection Services

By Technique – Ultrasonic Testing

By Vertical – Oil & Gas

By Geography – North America



Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global NDT Services market with company profiles of key players such as:

Ashtead Technology

GE Oil and Gas Digital Solutions

Intertek Group PLC

Mistras Group, Inc.

Rockwood Service Corporation

Team, Inc.

TUV Rheinland AG

Yxlon International GmbH

Zetec Inc.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities,

key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Type:

Inspection Services

Equipment Rental Services

Training Services

Calibration



By Technique:

Visual Inspection Testing (VT)

Magnetic Particle Testing (MPT)

Liquid Penetrant Testing (LPT)

Eddy Current Testing (ECT)

Ultrasonic Testing (UT)

Radiographic Testing (RT)

Acoustic Emission Testing (AET)

Terahertz Imaging (THZ Imaging)



By Vertical:

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Government Infrastructure and Public Safety

Automotive

Power Generation

Others



By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)



The Global NDT Services Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 NDT Services Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 NDT Services Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 NDT Services Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 NDT Services Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 NDT Services Market Analysis By Technique

Chapter 7 NDT Services Market Analysis By Vertical

Chapter 8 NDT Services Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of NDT Services Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of NDT Services Industry



