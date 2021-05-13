Global Water And Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the
market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on technology and end-user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Water And Wastewater Treatment Technologies market with company profiles of key players such as:
- AECOM
- Aquatech
- WS Atkins plc
- Black & Veatch
- Cameron International Corporation
- CH2M HILL
- DegrÃ©mont Industry
- Dow Water & Process Solutions
- Evoqua Water Technologies
- Ecolab Inc.
- GE Water
- IDE Technologies
- ITT Corporation
- Kurita Water Industries Ltd.
- Louis Berger
- Mott Macdonald
- Organo
- Ovivo
- Paques
- Remondis Aqua
- Schlumberger Ltd.
- Suez Environnement S.A.
- Tetra Tech Inc.
- Veolia Water Technologies
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Technology:
- Oil/water Separation
- Suspended Solids Removal
- Dissolved Solids Removal
- Biological Treatment/Nutrient & Metals Recovery
- Disinfection/Oxidation
- Others
By End User Industry:
- Municipal Wastewater Treatment
- Food & Beverage Industry
- Pulp & Paper Industry
- Healthcare Industry
- Marine Industry
- Poultry and aquaculture
- Chemical
- Other Industries
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Latin America (LA)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
The Global Water And Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Water And Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Water And Wastewater Treatment Technologies Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Water And Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Water And Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Analysis By Technology
Chapter 6 Water And Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Analysis By End User Industry
Chapter 7 Water And Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Water And Wastewater Treatment Technologies Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Water And Wastewater Treatment Technologies Industry
