Global UV Adhesives Market Research Report 2021-2026

Leading Segment in this market:
- By Product – Acrylic
- By Application – Packaging & Laminating
- By Geography – North America
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global UV Adhesives market with company profiles of key players such as:
- 3M Company
- Ashland, Inc.
- H.B. Fuller Company
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- BASF SE
- Huntsman Corporation
- Avery Dennison Corporation
- Adhesives Research, Inc.
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Bostik SA
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Product:
- Acrylic
- Epoxy
- Polyurethane
- Silicone
- Others (Including Polyesters, Polyethers, SBC and PVAc)
By Applications:
- Packaging & Laminating
- Assembly
- Wood-Working
- Pressure Sensitive
- Other (Including Paneling, Labeling, Glazing, And Graphic Arts)
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Rest of the World (RoW)
The Global UV Adhesives Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 UV Adhesives Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 UV Adhesives Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 UV Adhesives Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 UV Adhesives Market Analysis By Product
Chapter 6 UV Adhesives Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 UV Adhesives Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of UV Adhesives Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of UV Adhesives Industry
