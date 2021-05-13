Global Resilient Flooring Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on product and application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.



Leading Segment in this market:

By Product – Vinyl Composite Tiles (VCT)

By Application – Residential

By Geography – Asia Pacific (APAC)



Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Resilient Flooring market with company profiles of key players such as:

IVC Group

Mannington Mills, Inc.

Mohawk Industries

Pergo

Polyflor

Shaw Floors

Nora Systems Inc

Novalis International Ltd.

NOX Corporation

Milliken & Company

Unilin

Q.E.P. Co.

Amtico International Limited

Armstrong World Industries

Congoleum Corporation

Forbo Holding AG

Gerflor

Interface, Inc.

Hanwha

James Halstead Group Plc

LG Hausys

Tarkett

American Biltrite Ltd

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Product:

Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT)

Vinyl Composite Tiles (VCT)

Vinyl Sheets

Fiberglass

Linoleum

Others



By Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



The Global Resilient Flooring Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Resilient Flooring Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Resilient Flooring Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Resilient Flooring Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Resilient Flooring Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Resilient Flooring Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Resilient Flooring Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Resilient Flooring Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Resilient Flooring Industry



