Global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market Research Report 2021-2026

Leading Segment in this market:

By Component – Software

By Delivery Mode – Web-Based

By End-User – Pharmaceutical & Biotech companies

By Geography – North America (NA)



Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) market with company profiles of key players such as:

Oracle Corporation

Medidata Solutions, Inc.

PAREXEL International Corporation

BioClinica, Inc. (BioClinica)

Bio-Optronics, Inc.

Merge Healthcare Incorporated (An IBM Company)

DATATRAK International, Inc.

Veeva Systems, Inc.

DSG Inc. (Document Solutions Group)

eClinForce, Inc.

Forte Research Systems, Inc.

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Type:

Enterprise Clinical Trial Management System

Site Clinical Trial Management System



By Component:

Software

Services



By Delivery Mode:

Web-Based (Hosted) Clinical Trial Management System

Licensed Enterprise (On Premise) Clinical Trial Management System

Cloud-Based (SaaS) Clinical Trial Management System



By End-User:

Clinical Research Organizations (CROS)

Pharmaceutical & Biotech companies

Medical Device Companies

Others



By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest of the World (RoW)



The Global Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market Analysis By Component

Chapter 7 Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market Analysis By Delivery Mode

Chapter 8 Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market Analysis By End-User

Chapter 9 Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Industry



