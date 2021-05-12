Global Green & Bio-Based Solvents Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Green & Bio-Based Solvents market with company profiles of key players such as:

Cargill Inc.

Vertec Biosolvents Inc.

BioAmber Inc.

BioMCN

Corbion NV

Galactic

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Florida Chemical Company

Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc.

Cobalt Technologiesv

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Product:

Bio-Based Methanol

Bio-Based Ethanol

Bio-Based Propanol

Bio-Based Butanol

Bio-Based Propylene Glycol

Ethyl Lactate

D-Limonene

Methyl Soyate

Others (Including Hydrogen Peroxide, Bio-Based Butanediol, etc.)



By Applications:

Paints & Coatings

Printing Inks

Commercial & Domestic Cleaning

Adhesives & Sealants

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Others (Including Agrochemicals, etc.)



By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Green & Bio-Based Solvents Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Green & Bio-Based Solvents Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Green & Bio-Based Solvents Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Green & Bio-Based Solvents Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Green & Bio-Based Solvents Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 Green & Bio-Based Solvents Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 7 Green & Bio-Based Solvents Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Green & Bio-Based Solvents Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Green & Bio-Based Solvents Industry



