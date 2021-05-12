Global Green & Bio-Based Solvents Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on product, application. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Green & Bio-Based Solvents market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Cargill Inc.
- Vertec Biosolvents Inc.
- BioAmber Inc.
- BioMCN
- Corbion NV
- Galactic
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Florida Chemical Company
- Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc.
- Cobalt Technologiesv
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Product:
- Bio-Based Methanol
- Bio-Based Ethanol
- Bio-Based Propanol
- Bio-Based Butanol
- Bio-Based Propylene Glycol
- Ethyl Lactate
- D-Limonene
- Methyl Soyate
- Others (Including Hydrogen Peroxide, Bio-Based Butanediol, etc.)
By Applications:
- Paints & Coatings
- Printing Inks
- Commercial & Domestic Cleaning
- Adhesives & Sealants
- Pharmaceutical
- Cosmetics
- Others (Including Agrochemicals, etc.)
By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Green & Bio-Based Solvents Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Green & Bio-Based Solvents Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Green & Bio-Based Solvents Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Green & Bio-Based Solvents Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Green & Bio-Based Solvents Market Analysis By Product
Chapter 6 Green & Bio-Based Solvents Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 7 Green & Bio-Based Solvents Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Green & Bio-Based Solvents Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Green & Bio-Based Solvents Industry
