Global In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on product, type, toxicity endpoints & tests, technology, method and industry. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the worldwide market with company profiles of key players such as

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bioreliance Inc. (A Subsidiary of Merck KGaA)

Catalent

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

Covance

Cyprotex

Eurofins Scientific SE

General Electric Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Product:

Assays

Services

Reagents & Labware



By Type:

ADME (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, and Excretion)

Dose

Toxic Substance



By Toxicity Endpoints & Tests:

Systemic Toxicity

Dermal Toxicity

Carcinogenicity

Ocular Toxicity



By Technology:

Omics Technologies

Cell Culture Technology

High-Throughput Technologies

Molecular Imaging Technologies



By Method:

In Silico Methods

Biochemical Assays

Cellular Assays

Ex Vivo Models



By Industry:

Cosmetics and Household Products

Diagnostics

Pharmaceuticals

Food Industry

Chemicals



By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



The Global In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 7 In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Analysis By Toxicity Endpoints & Tests

Chapter 8 In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Analysis By Technology

Chapter 9 In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Analysis By Method

Chapter 10 In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Analysis By Industry

Chapter 11 In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape Of In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Companies

Chapter 13 Company Profiles Of In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Industry



