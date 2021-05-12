Global In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on product, type, toxicity endpoints & tests, technology, method and industry. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the worldwide market with company profiles of key players such as
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Bioreliance Inc. (A Subsidiary of Merck KGaA)
- Catalent
- Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
- Covance
- Cyprotex
- Eurofins Scientific SE
- General Electric Company
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Product:
- Assays
- Services
- Reagents & Labware
By Type:
- ADME (Absorption, Distribution, Metabolism, and Excretion)
- Dose
- Toxic Substance
By Toxicity Endpoints & Tests:
- Systemic Toxicity
- Dermal Toxicity
- Carcinogenicity
- Ocular Toxicity
By Technology:
- Omics Technologies
- Cell Culture Technology
- High-Throughput Technologies
- Molecular Imaging Technologies
By Method:
- In Silico Methods
- Biochemical Assays
- Cellular Assays
- Ex Vivo Models
By Industry:
- Cosmetics and Household Products
- Diagnostics
- Pharmaceuticals
- Food Industry
- Chemicals
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Latin America (LA)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
The Global In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Analysis By Product
Chapter 6 In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Analysis By Type
Chapter 7 In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Analysis By Toxicity Endpoints & Tests
Chapter 8 In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Analysis By Technology
Chapter 9 In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Analysis By Method
Chapter 10 In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Analysis By Industry
Chapter 11 In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape Of In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Companies
Chapter 13 Company Profiles Of In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Industry
