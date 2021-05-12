Global RF Power Semiconductor Market Research Report 2021-2026

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Toshiba Corporation

Qorvo, Inc.

Broadcom Limited

Qualcomm Inc.

M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

By Product:

RF Power Amplifiers

RF Passives

RF Duplexers

RF Switches

Other RF Devices



By Frequency:

<10 GHz

10 GHz-20 GHz

20 GHz-30 GHz

30 GHz-60 GHz

60+ GHz



By Material:

Silicon

Gallium Arsenide

Silicon Germanium

Gallium Nitride

Silicon Carbide

Indium Phosphide



By Applications:

Consumer

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Medical

Telecommunication and Data Communication



By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World



The Global RF Power Semiconductor Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 RF Power Semiconductor Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 RF Power Semiconductor Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 RF Power Semiconductor Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 RF Power Semiconductor Market Analysis By Product

Chapter 6 RF Power Semiconductor Market Analysis By Frequency

Chapter 7 RF Power Semiconductor Market Analysis By Material

Chapter 8 RF Power Semiconductor Market Analysis By Applications

Chapter 9 RF Power Semiconductor Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of RF Power Semiconductor Companies

Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of RF Power Semiconductor Industry



