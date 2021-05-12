Global RF Power Semiconductor Market Research Report 2021-2026

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global RF Power Semiconductor market with company profiles of key players such as:
- Infineon Technologies AG
- NXP Semiconductors N.V.
- Toshiba Corporation
- Qorvo, Inc.
- Broadcom Limited
- Qualcomm Inc.
- M/A-Com Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
By Product:
- RF Power Amplifiers
- RF Passives
- RF Duplexers
- RF Switches
- Other RF Devices
By Frequency:
- <10 GHz
- 10 GHz-20 GHz
- 20 GHz-30 GHz
- 30 GHz-60 GHz
- 60+ GHz
By Material:
- Silicon
- Gallium Arsenide
- Silicon Germanium
- Gallium Nitride
- Silicon Carbide
- Indium Phosphide
By Applications:
- Consumer
- Aerospace & Defense
- Automotive
- Medical
- Telecommunication and Data Communication
By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
The Global RF Power Semiconductor Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 RF Power Semiconductor Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 RF Power Semiconductor Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 RF Power Semiconductor Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 RF Power Semiconductor Market Analysis By Product
Chapter 6 RF Power Semiconductor Market Analysis By Frequency
Chapter 7 RF Power Semiconductor Market Analysis By Material
Chapter 8 RF Power Semiconductor Market Analysis By Applications
Chapter 9 RF Power Semiconductor Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of RF Power Semiconductor Companies
Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of RF Power Semiconductor Industry
