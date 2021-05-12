Global Teleradiology Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on modality. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Leading Segment in this market:
- By Modality – X-Ray
- By Geography – North America (NA)
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Teleradiology market with company profiles of key players such as:
- 4Ways Healthcare Limited
- Agfa-Gevaert n.v.
- Cybernet Medical Corporation
- Everlight Radiology
- Global Diagnostics Ltd.
- InHealth
- Medica Reporting Ltd.
- Onrad, Inc.
- Radisphere National Radiology Group, Inc.
- Radiology Reporting Online (Rro)
- Ramsoft, Inc.
- Sectra AB
- Telemedicine Clinic
- Teleradiology Solutions, Inc.
- TeleDiagnosys Services Pvt. Ltd.
- The Telelaudo
- Virtual Radiologic (vRad)
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities,
key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Modality:
- X-Ray
- Ultrasound
- Computed Tomography
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging
- Nuclear Imaging
By Geography:
- North America (NA)
- Europe (EU)
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Latin America (LA)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
The Global Teleradiology Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Teleradiology Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Teleradiology Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Teleradiology Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Teleradiology Market Analysis By Modality
Chapter 6 Teleradiology Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Teleradiology Companies
Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Teleradiology Industry
