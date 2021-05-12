Global Teleradiology Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.

The report classifies the market into different segments based on modality. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.



Leading Segment in this market:

By Modality – X-Ray

By Geography – North America (NA)



Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Teleradiology market with company profiles of key players such as:

4Ways Healthcare Limited

Agfa-Gevaert n.v.

Cybernet Medical Corporation

Everlight Radiology

Global Diagnostics Ltd.

InHealth

Medica Reporting Ltd.

Onrad, Inc.

Radisphere National Radiology Group, Inc.

Radiology Reporting Online (Rro)

Ramsoft, Inc.

Sectra AB

Telemedicine Clinic

Teleradiology Solutions, Inc.

TeleDiagnosys Services Pvt. Ltd.

The Telelaudo

Virtual Radiologic (vRad)

A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities,

key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:

By Modality:

X-Ray

Ultrasound

Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Nuclear Imaging



By Geography:

North America (NA)

Europe (EU)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LA)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



The Global Teleradiology Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Teleradiology Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Teleradiology Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Teleradiology Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Teleradiology Market Analysis By Modality

Chapter 6 Teleradiology Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape Of Teleradiology Companies

Chapter 8 Company Profiles Of Teleradiology Industry



