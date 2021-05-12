Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Research Report 2021-2026

The comprehensive value chain analysis of the market will assist in attaining better product differentiation, along with detailed understanding of the core competency of each activity involved. The market attractiveness analysis provided in the report aptly measures the potential value of the market providing business strategists with the latest growth opportunities.
The report classifies the market into different segments based on product, delivery mode, component, and end-user. These segments are studied in detail incorporating the market estimates and forecasts at regional and country level. The segment analysis is useful in understanding the growth areas and probable opportunities of the market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Laboratory Information System (LIS) market with company profiles of key players such as:â€‹
- Cerner Corporation
- Mckesson Corporation
- Sunquest Information Systems, Inc.
- EPIC Systems Corporation
- Meditech (Medical Information Technology, Inc.)
- Compugroup Medical AG
- Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI)
- Merge Healthcare, Inc.
- SCC Soft Computer
- Orchard Software Corporation
A detailed description of each has been included, with information in terms of H.Q, future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other latest industrial developments.
SEGMENTATIONS IN THE REPORT:
By Product:
- Standalone LIS
- Integrated LIS
By Delivery Mode:
- On Premise LIS
- Web-Based LIS
- Cloud-Based LIS
By Component:
- Services
- Software
By End-User:
- Hospital Laboratories
- Independent Laboratories
- Physician Office Laboratories (POL)
- Other end users (Blood Banks, Retail Clinics And Nursing Homes)
By Geography:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
The Global Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Laboratory Information System (LIS) Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Analysis By Product
Chapter 6 Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Analysis By Delivery Mode
Chapter 7 Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Analysis By Component
Chapter 8 Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Analysis By End-User
Chapter 9 Laboratory Information System (LIS) Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape Of Laboratory Information System (LIS) Companies
Chapter 11 Company Profiles Of Laboratory Information System (LIS) Industry
