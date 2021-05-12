Global Healthcare BPO Market Research Report 2021-2026

The Global Healthcare BPO Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 by DecisonDatabases.com

The report also covers the complete competitive landscape of the global Healthcare BPO market with company profiles of key players such as:

Accenture PLC

Accretive Health, Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Genpact Limited

IBM Corporation

Infosys BPO Limited

Lonza Group Ltd.

Quintiles Transnational Holdings, Inc.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Xerox Corporation



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

By Provider Service:

Medical Billing

Medical Coding

Medical Transcription

Finance & Accounts



By Payer Service:

Claims Management Services

Integrated Front-End Services and Back-Office Operations

Member Management Services

Provider Management Services

Billing and Accounts Management Services

Analytics and Fraud Management Services

HR Services



By Pharmaceutical Service:

Research & Development

Manufacturing

Non-Clinical Services Supply Chain Management & Logistics Sales and Marketing Services Other Non-Clinical Functions





By Geography:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacifc

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



The Global Healthcare BPO Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Healthcare BPO Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Healthcare BPO Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Healthcare BPO Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Healthcare BPO Market Analysis By Provider Service

Chapter 6 Healthcare BPO Market Analysis By Payer Service

Chapter 7 Healthcare BPO Market Analysis By Pharmaceutical Service

Chapter 8 Healthcare BPO Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Healthcare BPO Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Healthcare BPO Industry



