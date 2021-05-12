Global Nanoclay Market Research Report 2021-2026

Nanoclay is mineral silicate particles which occur naturally in an inorganic form. Nanoclay is very small in size and hence called nano clays. Nanoclay has a wide range of industrial and end user applications. They are also used in binding polymer into nanoparticle polymers. Products segment the global nanoclay market into smectite, kaolinite and others (including vermiculite, illite, etc.). Based end-use global nanoclay market is bifurcated into automotive paints & coatings, packaging flame-retardants and others (including aerospace, marine, personal care, etc.).

Increased use of nanotechnology in the aviation and automotive industries prominently surges rapid growth of global nanoclay market. Rising preference towards the use nano materials and technology by manufacturing as well as end user industries significantly drives this market. Moreover, personal care and the packaging industry will provide high market penetration for the nanoclay market over the forecast. Lack of awareness regarding nanotechnology and its benefits in many regions is a major restraint of this market.

North America and Europe are leading regions of this market. High economic stability and research and development of newer applications of nanotechnology fuels market growth of these regions. Asia Pacific is expected to show consistent market growth over the forecast. India and China will contribute to its growth. MEA and Latin America are emergings regions in this market.

Key participants of the global nanoclay market are:

Kunimine Industries Co. Ltd.

UBE Industries

Mineral Technologies Inc.

RTP Co.

Elementis Specialties Inc.

Techmer PM

SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Nanoclay By Product

Kaolinite

Smectite

Others (Including Vermiculite, Illite, Etc.)

Nanoclay By End-User

Packaging

Flame Retardants

Automotive

Paints & Coatings

Others (Including Aerospace, Marine, Personal Care, Etc.)

Nanoclay By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa

