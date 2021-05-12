Global Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) Market Research Report 2021-2026

Polytetramethylene ether glycol (PTMEG) is produced by catalyzed polymerization of tetrahydrofuran (THF). It is also known as polytetrahydrofuran which is derived from 1,4-butanediol aa polyether. This low average molecular weight polymer is white waxy solid which is colourless viscous liquid at room temperature. The leading application of PTMEG are spandex fibers, polyurethane elastomers, and copolyester-ether elastomers. Famous brands of this chemical compound are Terathane (Invista) and PolyTHF® (BASF).

Report includes a detailed analysis on value chain in order to provide a holistic view of the polytetramethylene ether glycol (PTMEG) market. Value chain analysis comprises detailed evaluation of the roles of various players involved in the polytetramethylene ether glycol (PTMEG) industry, from raw material suppliers to end-users.



The report also offers a competitive landscape of the overall market with company profiles of players such as:

BASF SE

Dairen Chemical Corporation

INVISTA

Mitsubishi Chemical

A detailed description of the each company has been included and includes information in terms of headquarters, inception, stock listing, upcoming capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, and recent developments provides a thorough idea about the competitive positioning of market players. The report also provides polytetramethylene ether glycol (PTMEG) marketâ€™s mergers/acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, new product lunches, new product developments and other industry developments.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) By Applications:

Spandex Fibers

Copolyester-Ether Elastomers (COPE)

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers (TPU)

Polyurethanes (Non-fiber)

Prepolymers For Cast Elastomers



Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



