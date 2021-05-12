Global Car Rental Market Research Report 2021-2026

Car rental implies to cars taken on rent for some hours or days for travelling purposes. Tourism is an essential part of life for the modern society. Rental cars allow tourists or local people to easily get to their destination in their desired way and time. Rental cars provide facilities according to the needs and desires of consumers and the vendors of this business are continuously trying better ways to serve their customers. Rental car vendors in order to increase their market provide attractive services to their customers like pre-booking of cars, easy payment methods and easy cancellation without any charge.

Geographically global car rental market is segmented as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. North America due to its developed market is the most prominent region for global car rental market. U S is the major region responsible for its growth. Asia Pacific is the most rapidly growing developing economy for the global car rental market. Historical places and beautiful monuments regions like India and China attract a lot of tourists around the world and in turn fuels the growth of this market. Europe is also a developed market showing consistent and rapid growth. Latin America and MEA are newer regions in this market and are expected to show steady growth for the forecast.



Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



Key players in the global car rental market are:

Eco Rent A Car

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Avis Budget Group

Carzonrent

Six Rent A Car

Hertz Corporation



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Car Rental By Vehicle Type

Luxury Cars

Executive Cars

Economy Cars

SUVs

MUVs



Car Rental Market By Application

Local Usage

Air Transport

Outstation

Others



Car Rental Market By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Car Rental Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Car Rental Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Car Rental Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Car Rental Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Car Rental Market Analysis By Vehicle Type

Chapter 6 Car Rental Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Car Rental Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Car Rental Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Car Rental Industry



