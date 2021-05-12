Global Car Rental Market Research Report 2021-2026

Car rental implies to cars taken on rent for some hours or days for travelling purposes. Tourism is an essential part of life for the modern society. Rental cars allow tourists or local people to easily get to their destination in their desired way and time. Rental cars provide facilities according to the needs and desires of consumers and the vendors of this business are continuously trying better ways to serve their customers. Rental car vendors in order to increase their market provide attractive services to their customers like pre-booking of cars, easy payment methods and easy cancellation without any charge.
Geographically global car rental market is segmented as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. North America due to its developed market is the most prominent region for global car rental market. U S is the major region responsible for its growth. Asia Pacific is the most rapidly growing developing economy for the global car rental market. Historical places and beautiful monuments regions like India and China attract a lot of tourists around the world and in turn fuels the growth of this market. Europe is also a developed market showing consistent and rapid growth. Latin America and MEA are newer regions in this market and are expected to show steady growth for the forecast.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
Key players in the global car rental market are:
- Eco Rent A Car
- Enterprise Rent-A-Car
- Avis Budget Group
- Carzonrent
- Six Rent A Car
- Hertz Corporation
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Car Rental By Vehicle Type
- Luxury Cars
- Executive Cars
- Economy Cars
- SUVs
- MUVs
Car Rental Market By Application
- Local Usage
- Air Transport
- Outstation
- Others
Car Rental Market By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East And Africa
The Global Car Rental Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Car Rental Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Car Rental Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Car Rental Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Car Rental Market Analysis By Vehicle Type
Chapter 6 Car Rental Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 7 Car Rental Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Car Rental Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Car Rental Industry
