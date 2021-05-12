Global Caprolactam Market Research Report 2021-2026

Caprolactam is a water soluble, white compound that is used in the production of nylon. It is used to produce nylon 6 fibres and nylon 6 resins. Nylon 6 resins are used in the production of engineering plastics as they have properties such as stiffness and strength. They are increasingly replacing metal in automotive applications. Nylon 6 textile fibres are used to dye fabrics as they provide stretchability, strength and lightweight. They are used in making apparel, swimwear, sportswear, casual and fashion wear and hosiery.

Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of caprolactam followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period due to presence of developing nations which are major consumers of electronics, automobiles and consumer goods.



The major players covered in the global caprolactam market are:

BASF SE

Honeywell International

Lanxess

Royal DSM N.V.

Sinopec

Sumitomo Chemicals

UBE Industries



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Caprolactam By Material Type:

Engineering Plastics

Fibers



Caprolactam By Application:

Nylon 6 Fibers

Nylon 6 Resins



Caprolactam By End-Use:

Textile Yarn

Industrial Yarn

Engineering Plastics

Carpet Fibers & Staple Fibers



Caprolactam By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Caprolactam Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Caprolactam Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Caprolactam Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Caprolactam Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Caprolactam Market Analysis By Material Type

Chapter 6 Caprolactam Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Caprolactam Market Analysis By End-Use

Chapter 8 Caprolactam Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape Of Caprolactam Companies

Chapter 10 Company Profiles Of Caprolactam Industry



