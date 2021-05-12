Global Polyphthalamide Market Research Report 2021-2026

Polyphthalamide (PPA) is a semi-crystalline, aromatic high performance polyamide belonging to nylon family. It has properties such as heat resistance, chemical resistance and less moisture absorbency. Hence, it can substitute metals in automotive and chemical environment for high temperature applications. In addition, polyphthalamide is beneficial as it is recyclable and can be recovered as energy effectively owing to processing conditions.

Global polyphthalamide market has been segmented by type into unfilled, glass fiber filled, mineral filled and carbon fiber filled. This market finds applications in automotive, electronics & electrical, industrial equipment & apparatus, consumer & personal care and others. Automotive is the major applications in the global polyphthalamide market. It is used in number of applications such as it is used in automotive sector to make LED headlights and coolant lines. It is used in electronics and electrical sectors to make cables wires and LEDs. It is used in personal healthcare sector to make toothbrush bristles and hairbrushes.

The global market for polyphthalamide is expected to rise significantly due to growth of its certain end-user industries such as automotive, electronics and electrical segments. The major factor in driving the demand for polyphthalamide is increasing number of automotive sales, growth of the aircraft industry and increase in production of mobile phones using the polyphthalamide. The growing substitution of polyphthalamide with metal in various applications is also expected to boost the market. The major constraint in this market is the cost of production of polyphthalamide is too high.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



Browse the complete Global Polyphthalamide Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026 @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/706-polyphthalamide-market-report



The major companies in the polyphthalamide market are:

Akro Plastics GMBH

Arkema SA

DuPont Nemours & Co.

EMS Chemie Holding AG

Eurotec, Propolymers Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Polyone Corporation

SABIC

Solvay S.A.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Polyphthalamide By Type

Unfilled

Mineral Filled

Glass Fiber Filled

Carbon Fiber Filled



Polyphthalamide By Application

Automotive

Electronics & Electrical

Industrial Equipment & Apparatus

Consumer & Personal Care

Others



Polyphthalamide By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



Download Free Sample Report of Global Polyphthalamide Market @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-706



The Global Polyphthalamide Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Polyphthalamide Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Polyphthalamide Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Polyphthalamide Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Polyphthalamide Market Analysis By Type

Chapter 6 Polyphthalamide Market Analysis By Application

Chapter 7 Polyphthalamide Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Polyphthalamide Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Polyphthalamide Industry



Purchase the complete Global Polyphthalamide Market Research Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-706



Other Reports by DecisionDatabases.com:

Global Polypropylene Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026

Global Polypropylene Films Market Research Report – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2026



About-Us:

DecisionDatabases.com is a global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.

Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.



For more details:

DecisionDatabases.com

E-Mail: [email protected]

Phone: +91 9028057900

Web: https://www.decisiondatabases.com/

News Source – https://www.industrynewsengine.com/2020/09/02/polyphthalamide-market-2020-global-industry-research-report-till-2026/