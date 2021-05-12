Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Research Report 2021-2026

Identity and Access Management (IAM) is the security discipline that enables the right individuals to access the right resources at the right times for the right reasons. It is a unique proposition that helps end-users be assured that access across multiple technological environments is granted only to the concerned individuals. IAM solutions provide secure, identity-based access to various systems, applications, and information from any location.

The Identity and Access management solution can be deployed through cloud, hybrid or by having it on company premises. The IAM solutions have found major applications in banking & financial services, energy, oil & gas, telecom & it, education, healthcare, public sector & utilities and manufacturing sector.

The major driving force in the global identity and access management market is the ease of installation concerning introduction of its solutions. Identity and access management solutions are also finding market opportunities in the SME sector because of attractive pricing policies. North America and Europe have provided a good platform for this market. Asia Pacific and Latin America are turning out to be good prospects for the IAM markets. Middle East and Africa also contribute substantially to the Global IAM Market.



Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



Key players in the Identity and Access Management market arena are:

Amazon Web Services

CA Technologies

Centrify

IBM

Intel

Microsoft

Okta

Oracle

SailPoint



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Identity and Access Management (IAM) By Deployment

Cloud

Hybrid

On-premise



Identity and Access Management (IAM) By End-Use Application

BFSI

Energy

Oil & Gas

Telecom & IT

Education

Healthcare

Public sector & utilities

Manufacturing

Other



Identity and Access Management (IAM) By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



The Global Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –

Chapter 1 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Preface

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Industry Analysis

Chapter 4 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Analysis By Deployment

Chapter 6 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Analysis By End-Use Application

Chapter 7 Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Analysis By Geography

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Identity and Access Management (IAM) Companies

Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Identity and Access Management (IAM) Industry



