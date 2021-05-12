Global Armored Vehicles Market Research Report 2021-2026

Armored vehicles are combat vehicles armed with weapons and forms an important part of military operations. These vehicles provide the forces engaging in combat with improved advantages in terms of mobility, firepower and protection. The social concern about security is a major driver for the armored vehicle market.
The important types of vehicles featuring in the armored vehicle market are armored personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicle, light protected vehicle, main battle tanks, mine-resistant ambush protected and tactical trucks. Armored vehicles find their applications in defense, homeland security and commercial purposes.
The internal and external security threats and commercial security concerns are a major driver for this market. Innovation and modernization are the major trends in the armored vehicle market. Unpredictable financial climate and lack of clarity about investment would hamper the global armored vehicle market. The social and political issues also have a major impact on the global armored vehicles market. Europe and North America are major markets for the armored vehicle market. The growing security concerns in Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa are also a major driver of the armored vehicle market.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The key manufacturers of armored vehicles market are:
- BAE Systems
- Elbit Systems
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Iveco
- Krauss-Maffei Wegmann
- Lockheed Martin
- Navistar International Corporation
- Oshkosh
- Rheinmetall AG
- Textron Inc.
SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:
Armored Vehicles Market By Product
- Armored personnel carriers
- Infantry fighting vehicle
- Light protected vehicle
- Main battle tanks
- Mine-resistant ambush protected
- Tactical trucks
- Others
Armored Vehicles Market By Application
- Defense
- Homeland security
- Commercial
Armored Vehicles Market By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
The Global Armored Vehicles Market has been exhibited in detail in the following chapters –
Chapter 1 Armored Vehicles Market Preface
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Armored Vehicles Industry Analysis
Chapter 4 Armored Vehicles Market Value Chain Analysis
Chapter 5 Armored Vehicles Market Analysis By Product
Chapter 6 Armored Vehicles Market Analysis By Application
Chapter 7 Armored Vehicles Market Analysis By Geography
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape Of Armored Vehicles Companies
Chapter 9 Company Profiles Of Armored Vehicles Industry
