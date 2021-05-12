Global Allantoin Market Research Report 2021-2026

Allantoin is a chemical compound present in urine of mammals and some plant extracts. It is obtained by oxidation of uric acid by the process of purine catabolism. Allantoin is an odorless and colorless crystalline powder having chemical formula C4H6N4O3. It has many end user applications including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, personal care and oral hygiene products.

Based on applications global allantoin market is segmented as oral hygiene, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and others. Allantoin has the property to heal, moisturize and enhance skin and is widely used as a raw material in cosmetics. It also has many uses in the pharmaceutical industry due to its medicinal properties. In addition, oral hygiene products like toothpaste and oral mouthwashes contain allantoin as a base raw material.

Cosmetics products contain allantoin as a raw material and increased use of cosmetics owing to changing lifestyle of consumers around the globe fuels the growth of this market. Pharmaceutical industry has been growing rapidly over the past few years due to increasing number of health diseases and disorder in humans. This in turn is a significant factor to upsurge the growth of global allantoin market.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.



Leading companies of the global allantoin market are:

Akema

Clariant

Rita Corp.

Luotian Guanghui Chemical Co. Ltd.

Lubon Industry Co. Ltd.

Ashland Inc.



SEGMENTATIONS IN REPORT:

Allantoin By Application:

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Oral Hygiene

Others



Allantoin By Geography:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



