Global Printed And Chipless RFID Market Research Report 2021-2026

Printed RFID is encoded RFID inlay in human-readable form. Chipless RFID is tag without microchip in the transponder. RFID also known as Radio-frequency identification is used to track data automatically. Printed and chipless RFIDs use electromagnetic and wireless technology to track the tags and data on retail, healthcare, supply chain and other products. These chipless devices provide safety of products due to their unique identification technology. Tracking of products over a long range, low cost of device due to elimination of integrated chips and accuracy are featuring aspects of Printed and chipless RFID. These printed and chipless RFIDs are used in printers, smartcards and packagers to insure safety and security of products and logistics.

Based on applications global printed and chipless RFID market is segmented as healthcare, transport & logistics, retail and aviation. Printed and chipless RFID have better accuracy than the barcode technology as it can read the tags automatically. This technology has thus become one of the fast growing and secure tracking technology in industries like the transportation, retail and healthcare. To stop fraudulent activities and shrinking of products and keep a check on the supply chain printed and chipless RFID technology is a major aspect of retail business.

Adoption of chipless tags by the transport and healthcare industry is a prominent feature fueling the growth of global printed and chipless RFID. Security is a compensative and most imperative part of aviation industry. Increase in use of efficient and developed chipless RFIDs in the aviation industry is empowering the rapid growth of this market. Rising participation by the vendors of this market in the research and development of advanced and cost effective printed and chipless RFID technology is expected to open new opportunities for this market during the forecast. Furthermore government collaborations and regulations on the use of chipless RFID technology to stop fraudulent and counterfeiting activities will significantly surge the growth of this market.

Leading companies in the global printed and chipless RFID market are:

Motorola

Zebra Technologies

Alien Technology

TAGSYS

Intermec

Impinj Corporation.



SEGMENTATION IN THE REPORT:

Printed And Chipless RFID Market By Application

Retail

Transport & logistics

Aviation

Healthcare



Printed And Chipless RFID Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East And Africa



